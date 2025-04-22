ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Visit Srinagar After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shortly leaving for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the security agencies, hours after terror struck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Shah has also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Jeddah, over the telephone regarding the incident.

Hours after terror struck Pahalgam of Jammu & Kashmir, Shah, a senior leader of the BJP, chaired a high-level meeting at North Block here. Home secretary Govind Mohan, senior officials from the home ministry, CRPF DGP GP Singh, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief Tapan Deka and several others joined the meeting. Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police and other officials joined virtually to assess the situation on the ground.

An unidentified tourist was killed while many others were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also expressed grief over the attack and said his thoughts were with the family members of the deceased.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies," Shah said in a post on X.