Amit Shah To Visit Ahmedabad On Sunday, Inaugurate Development Projects

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Sunday, August 31, to inaugurate several development projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and take part in a series of events.

As part of his visit, Shah will offer prayers at Bhadrakali Mata Temple at Lal Darwaza in the morning. He will also inaugurate two new urban health centres, one near Ognaj village in Gota ward and another near Osia Hyper Mart in Chandlodia ward, at around 10 am, adding two more urban health centres to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Following this, the Union Minister will take part in multiple tree plantation drives under AMC’s ‘Mission for Million Trees’ campaign.