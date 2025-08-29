Amit Shah To Visit Ahmedabad On Sunday, Inaugurate Development Projects

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Sunday, August 31, to inaugurate several development projects of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and take part in a series of events.
As part of his visit, Shah will offer prayers at Bhadrakali Mata Temple at Lal Darwaza in the morning. He will also inaugurate two new urban health centres, one near Ognaj village in Gota ward and another near Osia Hyper Mart in Chandlodia ward, at around 10 am, adding two more urban health centres to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
Following this, the Union Minister will take part in multiple tree plantation drives under AMC’s ‘Mission for Million Trees’ campaign.
On World Environment Day, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation launched the 'Mission for Million Trees' campaign with a pledge to plant 40 lakh trees in the city. Under the campaign, Shah will plant trees at Ahvadia Lake in Sabarmati, in Stadium Ward, and near Chanakya Puri bridge in Ghatlodia.
The Union Home Minister will also inaugurate the redeveloped Sardar Bagh Garden in Jamalpur ward, prepared by UNM Foundation at a cost of Rs 12 crore on the PPP model.
AMC Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani said that Shah’s visit will give the city the gift of several new health and environmental initiatives.
Currently, the Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Assam to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organisational strategy and launch key development projects.
