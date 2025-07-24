Amit Shah To Sit In A New Office From September 2025

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will sit in a new office at the new Common Central Secretariat (CCS)-3 buildings situated along the Kartavya Path, near India Gate, from September this year. The new office of the Home Ministry has been redeveloped under the ambitious Central Vista Project.
Sources told ETV Bharat on Thursday that 88 per cent work of CCS-1, 2 and 3 under the Central Vista Project has been completed, and the entire work will be completed by September.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs has started vacating the British-era North Block located in the Raisina Hills and shifting to a new building along the Kartavya Path, near India Gate," a senior official said.
Home Secretary Govind Mohan and a few other senior officials in the ranks of additional secretary and joint secretary have already shifted to the CCS-3. The MHA has allocated nearly 350 rooms in the new building. The red-sandstone building at North Block has been home to the MHA for about 90 years.
A mega museum named Yuge Yugeen Bharat will come up in the North Block and the South Block once the offices are vacated. According to sources, the upcoming museum will be open to the general public.
It will be one of the largest museums in the world with an area of 1.55 lakh square metres and 950 rooms.
Meanwhile, replying to an unstarred question raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mala Roy in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Tokhan Sahu said that the New Parliament Building, the Redevelopment of Kartavya Path and Vice President Enclave under the Central Vista Project have already been completed.
He said that 88 per cent of the work on CCS-1, 2 and 3 have been completed. “28 per cent work of CCS-10 and one per cent of CCS 6 and 7 have also been completed,” said Sahu.
According to Sahu, CCS-1, 2 and 3 will be completed by September 2025, whereas CCS-10 will be completed by April 2026, and CCS- 6 and 7 will be completed by October 2026.
