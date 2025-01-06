Amit Shah To Launch Bharatpol Portal To Provide Real-Time Information To Law Enforcement Agencies

New Delhi: With an aim to provide real-time information to India’s law enforcement agencies, Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BHARATPOL portal developed by CBI in New Delhi on Tuesday. This portal will streamline all requests for international assistance through INTERPOL, including the issuance of Red Notices and other color-coded INTERPOL notices
“By providing easy and faster access to international assistance, BHARATPOL will strengthen India's efforts to combat international crimes. The BHARATPOL portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges,” a spokesperson from the Home Ministry said.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government has taken several important initiatives to strengthen the country’s law enforcement agencies. BHARATPOL portal will significantly facilitate Indian LEAs enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance, the official said.
CBI, as the National Central Bureau (NCB-New Delhi) for INTERPOL in India, facilitates international cooperation in criminal matters in collaboration with various agencies across the country, including law enforcement agencies.
At the Central, State, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through INTERPOL Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organisations. Presently, communications among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily rely on letters, emails and faxes.
The growing footprint of transnational crimes, including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalisation, organised crimes, drug trafficking and human trafficking necessitates rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations. To address this challenge, CBI has developed the BHARATPOL Portal, accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform.
Home Minister Shah would also be presenting police medals to 35 CBI officials, who have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation.
Several dignitaries and senior officers from various Ministries/Departments, including the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, DoPT, Central Vigilance Commission and Central Police Organisations would attend the event.
Read More