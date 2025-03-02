ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Inaugurate Dairy Sustainability Workshop On Monday

New Delhi: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will on Monday inaugurate a workshop on sustainability and circularity in the dairy sector. At the event, various memorandums of understanding (MOUs) will also be signed to establish biogas plants across multiple states.

Officials will release comprehensive guidelines to promote environmentally responsible dairy farming practices and announce new financing initiatives under the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NABARD's Large Scale Biogas projects and the Sustain Plus Project.

The workshop will highlight policies from the Ministry of Cooperation and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to promote sustainable dairy farming while balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility, an official statement said.