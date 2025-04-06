ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah To Hold High-Level Security Meeting In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Heightened Alert

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for a high-security meeting amid a heightened security alert in the region. He will chair a crucial security meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the army, police, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies in Jammu on April 6. This is his first on-ground security review in the region following holding a series of similar meetings in New Delhi since December last year.

The meeting is expected to assess the overall security situation in the region with a focus on infiltration attempts from across borders in Jammu. The meeting assumes significance as it comes in the face of last month’s gunfight in Jammu’s Kathua, resulting in the killing of four policemen and two militants.

Shah is also likely to meet the families of the slain policemen in Jammu to express their solidarity and recognise their sacrifices. The Home Minister will also proceed for an overnight visit to Srinagar on April 7 and undertake a review of development projects and inaugurate some projects in the Union Territory.

Ahead of the visit, security has been intensified with a multi-layered security strategy put in place. Kashmir Inspector General of Police VK Birdi chaired a high-level joint security meeting, directing heightened vigil to neutralise potential terrorist threats.

He stressed improving intelligence gathering, reinforcing security at vulnerable locations and ensuring effective area and night domination. “The focus was laid on securing critical infrastructure and vulnerable areas with specific measures to protect vital assets and ensure safety,” said a police officer.