Amit Shah To Chair Meeting With CMs Of LWE-Affected States On Oct 7

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a massive success in the anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states here on Monday.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said that Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

“Ministers from five Union Ministries that are closely involved in providing development support to the LWE-affected states will also attend the meeting. The Deputy National Security Advisor and senior officers from Centre, States and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will also participate in the deliberations,” the spokesperson said.

The Central Government is committed to completely root out the menace of LWE by March, 2026. “The Central Government is providing all possible assistance to the LWE-affected State Governments in fighting the menace of Naxalism,” the spokesperson stated.

Home Minister Shah had last chaired the LWE review meeting with the Chief Ministers of LWE-affected states on October 6 last year. During that meeting, Shah had given comprehensive directions with regard to elimination of Maoist menace.

It is worth mentioning that LWE violence has come down by 72 percent while there is an 86 percent decline in deaths in 2023 as compared to 2010 and LWE is fighting its last battle today.

“The year 2024, so far, has witnessed unprecedented success by the security forces in elimination of armed LWE cadres. So far, 202 LWE cadres have been eliminated in this year, 723 LWE cadres have surrendered in the first 9 months of 2024 while 812 have been arrested. The number of LWE affected districts have come down to just 38 in 2024,” the spokesperson said.

The Central Government has taken many steps, including impetus on road and mobile connectivity, to take developmental schemes to the remotest areas of the affected States. 14400 km roads have been constructed and nearly 6000 mobile towers have been installed in LWE-affected areas, so far.