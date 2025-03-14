Shah To Begin Northeast Visit On Friday Night

Guwahati: Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Assam's Jorhat on Friday night on a three-day visit to the Northeast, officials said. After arriving in Jorhat, Shah will travel to the nearby town of Dergaon in the Golaghat district. He will stay the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Deragaon, they said.

On Saturday morning, he will inaugurate the upgraded police academy, the first phase of which was completed at Rs 167.4 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the works at Rs 425.48 crore.

Shah will then leave for Mizoram where he will attend a function to mark the moving of the Assam Rifles establishment from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, around 15 km from the state capital.

Shah will return to Guwahati in the evening and stay the night at the state guest house in Koinadhora. On Sunday morning, he will go to Dotma in Assam's Kokrajhar district to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

ABSU was a signatory to the historic Bodo Peace Accord five years ago and the home minister will address the open session where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, senior ministers and MPs will be present.

Shah will return to Guwahati in the afternoon and review the progress of the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the Northeast with the chief ministers of the eight states of the region. A presentation by each state will be given on the progress made in the implementation of the BNS so far. He will leave for New Delhi on Sunday night, officials said.