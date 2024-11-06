Amit Shah To Address Anti-Terror Conference In New Delhi On Nov 7

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of increasing terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address an anti-terror conference scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two-day ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’, being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), will be attended by top officials from NIA, IB, RAW, state intelligence agencies, police officials from states, representatives from Army, chiefs of Central paramilitary forces and other stakeholders.

“The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of ‘Whole of the government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation,” a home ministry official said.

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed to root out the evil of terrorism by following a zero-tolerance policy against it,” the official said.

The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling the terror ecosystem in various counter terrorism theatres across India.

The official further said that separate discussion will be held on the recent developments that are taking place in J&K.

“Spate in terror related violence in J&K where both the security forces as well as civilians are being targeted is a matter of serious concern. The agencies engaged in counter terrorism in the region will have an elaborate discussion over the issue,” the official added.

The issue of gangster-terrorists nexus as well as Khalistani terrorism will also be discussed in the meeting.

The NIA is also likely to give a detailed presentation over its success against the Khalistani terrorism and terrorist-gangster nexus in the two-day-long conference.