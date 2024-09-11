ETV Bharat / bharat

Rahul Making 'Anti-India' Statements, Standing With Divisive Forces: Shah

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

Amit Shah's retort came after Rahul Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah (ANI)

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Leader Of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his remark on reservation, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday said it has once again brought the Congress' anti-reservation face to the forefront.

Shah said that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservation nor can anyone mess with the nation's security. Amit Shah's comments came after Gandhi told students of Georgetown University in the US that the Congress would think of scrapping reservations when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party."

He added that whether it was supporting the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's "anti-national and anti-reservation agenda" in Jammu and Kashmir or making "anti-India statements" on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has "always threatened" the nation's security and hurt sentiments.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront," Shah wrote. The Union home minister said the thoughts that were in the Lok Sabha leader of the opposition's mind have eventually found their way out as words.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," he said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday said, " Rahul Gandhi has become the first Leader of Opposition whose name was taken by Pakistan in the United Nations in its anti-India statement."

