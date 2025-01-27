Eager To Take Dip At Sangam, Receive Blessings From Saints: Amit Shah

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed his anticipation of participating in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela here, by taking a dip at the Sangam and seeking blessings from saints.

In a post on X, Shah said, "'Mahakumbh' is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture. The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony. I am eager to take a dip at Sangam and receive the blessings of saints at this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj."

Shah is scheduled to bathe at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday. The home minister is also expected to meet several saints, including the Shankaracharya of Puri and Dwarka. The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26.

