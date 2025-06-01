Mamata's Tenure As CM Will End In 2026, BJP To Form Next Govt In West Bengal: Amit Shah In Kolkata

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the tenure of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will end in 2026, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal.

Addressing party workers in Kolkata, Shah said, "Mamata Didi's tenure as the CM is set to end in 2026 as BJP will form the next govt in West Bengal".

Shah said that the mothers and sisters of Bengal will teach Banerjee a lesson in 2026 for criticising 'Operation Sindoor'. By criticising 'Operation Sindoor', Banerjee is actually insulting the mothers and sisters of the state, he added.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in West Bengal next year.

Three days back, PM Narendra Modi had criticised Bengal government at a programme in Alipurduar. Banerjee responded back, accusing the prime minister of attempting to 'sell' sindoor and had also said that the Centre had given the name 'Operation Sindoor' to gain political mileage.

Slamming Banerjee for maintaining silence over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, Shah alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress TMC has turned West Bengal into a hub of infiltration. He also blamed the state government over attacks on Hindus and crimes against women.