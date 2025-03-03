Amit Shah Shocked Over Cases Of Extortion In Manipur

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Shocked over the large-scale extortion racket in Manipur, Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a strict directive to the law-enforcing agencies in the state to deal with such cases with a strong hand.

What has worried the situation is the fact that even the police personnel are also victims of extortion. "Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly instructed the law enforcing agencies in Manipur to adopt a ruthless approach in dealing with extortionists," a senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs told ETV Bharat on Monday.

Chairing a high-level meeting in New Delhi recently, Shah has asked the top officials of different paramilitary forces as well as Manipur police to take strict action in all cases of extortion.

In fact, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh, who was also present in the meeting, informed that several organisations, including insurgent groups and others, have been involved in the extortion drive.

Significantly, Kangpokpi district Superintendent of Police in Manipur, Manoj Prabhakar has recently issued a circular to all additional SPs, DSPs and other related stakeholders at Kangpokpi to abstain from yielding to the demand of extortion.

"It has been reported that a few illegal organisations are demanding money from police personnel of Kangpokpi. It is hereby instructed to the rank and file of Kangpokpi district police to abstain from yielding to the demand. Further, the aggrieved personnel are instructed to contact the office of SP - Kangpokpi in case of any exigency," a notice issued by Prabhakar in possession of ETV Bharat said.

The Manipur Police, quoting a report, informed that over 50 militants and anti-social elements have been arrested by the security agencies in the past two months for their direct involvement in extortion-related activities across Manipur. The information was given in the security meeting held in the national capital.

Earlier this year, the Manipur government had set up a dedicated anti-extortion cell comprising state police, central armed forces, and the army. Although the objective of the cell was to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to combat extortion and ensure public safety, according to the official, Amit Shah has suggested to the state administration to give a free hand to the “extortion cell” while dealing with the menace.

It was informed in the meeting that various people, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences by phone calls, messages, or letters if extortion demands are not met. "It was informed that at least four cases of kidnapping took place which were directly related to extortion in the past two months," the official added.

Around 85 Extortion Cases In The Recent Past

The Manipur Police has registered at least 85 extortion cases across the state in the recent past. Insurgent outfits as well as several other civil society organisations have been involved in extortion, taking advantage of the Manipur crisis that have kept the police and the security forces occupied in maintaining peace. Extortion cases are majorly reported in the urban areas such as Imphal city and the district headquarters in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

Organisations Involved In Extortion

As per information provided to the Home Ministry by Manipur Police, Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), or KCP (PWG) has been involved in the highest number of extortion followed by People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive), or PREPAK (PRO), People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF). The United National Liberation Front (Pambei), or UNLF (P), Arambai Tenggol, KCP (City Meitei), KCP (Taibanganba), KCP (MFL), and UNLF (Koireng) are involved in cases of extortion.