Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation Of Manipur For Second Consecutive Day

Amit Shah reviewed the prevailing security situation and deployment of troops in Manipur for the second consecutive day.

Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation Of Manipur For Second Consecutive Day
File photo of Amit Shah (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the prevailing security situation and deployment of troops in Manipur for the second consecutive day and directed top officials to focus on restoring peace and order there as early as possible, sources said.

The Union Home Ministry is also rushing in about 5,000 paramilitary troops to Manipur to assist the state government in handling the current "volatile" situation in the Northeastern state.

The home minister reviewed the security situation of Manipur with top officials of the central and state governments, the sources said. He also took stock of the deployment of central forces there and directed the officials to restore peace and order there as early as possible, they said.

This was the second consecutive day that Shah reviewed the situation of Manipur. The situation in the Northeast state, which has been reeling from ethnic strife since May last year, has been volatile following protests and violence after the recovery of bodies of women and children.

