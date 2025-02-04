ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah To Review Security Situation In Jammu Kashmir On Tuesday

Amit Shah will review Jammu and Kashmir's security after recent terror attacks, focusing on the zero-tolerance policy.

File Photo: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 8:45 AM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir which has witnessed a few terror incidents in the recent past, sources said. Shah is expected to discuss the status of the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the ongoing operations against terrorists, they said.

The review meeting will be held a day after a terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed and his wife and niece were injured on Monday, the sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Central Reserve Police Force and home ministry are likely to attend the meeting.

During the last review meeting on December 19, 2024, Shah directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has maintained that there is a significant decline in terrorist incidents, infiltration and recruitment of youth in terrorist organisations.

The security forces last week launched a massive operation in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control, to locate and eliminate the terrorists who carried out multiple attacks in different districts last year.

Areas such as Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu and Rajouri have seen increased terror activity in the last couple of years.

JAMMU KASHMIR SEURITY REVIEWAMIT SHAH REVIEW JK SECURITYAMIT SHAH IN JAMMU KASHMIR

