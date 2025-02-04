ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah To Review Security Situation In Jammu Kashmir On Tuesday

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir which has witnessed a few terror incidents in the recent past, sources said. Shah is expected to discuss the status of the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and the ongoing operations against terrorists, they said.

The review meeting will be held a day after a terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, in which ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was killed and his wife and niece were injured on Monday, the sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Central Reserve Police Force and home ministry are likely to attend the meeting.

During the last review meeting on December 19, 2024, Shah directed all security agencies to continue working in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.