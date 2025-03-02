ETV Bharat / bharat

Shah Pledges Building A Drug free Bharat, Says 29 Traffickers Convicted In Countrywide Raids

In a recent review meeting on the Manipur situation, Shah also declared that drug cartels would be completely dismantled to establish a drug-free Manipur.

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 2:12 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday pledged the Centre’s commitment to eliminating drug trafficking, announcing that 29 drug traffickers have been convicted in 12 different cases across the country.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "The Modi government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag our youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money. As a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in 12 different cases across India."

According to Shah, the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved this significant success. Twelve persons were arrested from Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Cochin, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Reiterating the Centre’s stance, he added, “We pledge to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a drug-free Bharat.” Efforts to curb drug trafficking have been intensified across the country, with both the Centre and state governments taking decisive actions.

In a recent review meeting on the Manipur situation, Shah also addressed the drug problem in the state. He declared that drug cartels would be completely dismantled to establish a drug-free Manipur.

Additionally, he chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Ashish Sood, where he ordered a crackdown on the narcotics trade in the national capital.

States have also ramped up their anti-drug initiatives. In Punjab, a massive statewide operation against drug traffickers led to the arrest of 290 smugglers, with over 750 locations raided and 232 FIRs registered.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has launched a six-month-long special mission to dismantle drug networks. He has directed the police to take stringent action against drug peddlers and formed a Special Task Force to intensify the crackdown. With these concerted efforts, both the Centre and states are pushing forward with their mission to eradicate the drug menace from the country.

