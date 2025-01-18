ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Constitutes Inter-Ministerial Team To Ascertain Cause of Rajouri Deaths

The J&K government conducted an investigation after Minister for Health Sakina Ittoo said that no influenza or any virus was responsible for these deaths.

Amit Shah Orders Inter-Ministerial Team To Investigate Rajouri Deaths
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 8:08 PM IST

Updated : Jan 18, 2025, 9:10 PM IST

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today constituted an inter-ministerial team headed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ascertain the cause of the mysterious death of 16 people in the Budhal area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The team will consist of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Water Resources. It will also be assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety and forensic science labs.

"The team would proceed on 19th of January and in collaboration with the local administration would also work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in future. Experts from some of the most reputed institutions of the country have been arranged to manage the situation and understand the causative factors of deaths," an order from MHA reads.

Already a police investigation has been launched by the Jammu and Kashmir government after Minister for Health Sakina Ittoo said that no influenza or any virus was responsible for these deaths.

Now, MHA will lead a team to ascertain the cause of deaths.

Last Updated : Jan 18, 2025, 9:10 PM IST

