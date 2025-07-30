Amit Shah Confirms LeT Behind Pahalgam Attack; Identities of 3 Terrorists Killed In Operation Mahadev Established

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the identity of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev in Kashmir on July 28 and the weapons recovered from them established that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the Pahalgam Terror attack.
Replying to the debate about the Pahalgam attack in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said that security forces tracked down the responsible terrorists using human and technical intelligence and killed them.
“I must congratulate to Indian Army, Paramilitary, Jammu Kashmir Police, NIA and Forensic experts for making this possible,” he said.
The home minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strict and spot policy against terrorism.
“Prime Minister’s will and policy for national interest and unity made the operations possible,” he said.