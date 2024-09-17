ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Talking to Meitei, Kukis for Lasting Peace in Manipur: Amit Shah

By PTI

Amit Shah confirmed that the government is working with Meiti and Kuki groups to restore peace in Manipur. He also highlighted the plan to implement 'one nation, one election' to minimise electoral interruptions. This comes amid criticism from Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam, who has urged decisive action against the violence in Manipur.

Amit Shah (IANS)

New Delhi: The government is talking to both the Meitei and the Kuki communities for lasting peace in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The government also has plans to implement 'one nation one poll' within this tenure, Shah said at a press conference as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completes 100 days in office.

In his Independence Day address last month, the prime minister had made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election', contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country's progress.

Earlier, Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep anguish over the "unprecedented violent crisis" in Manipur and called for "corrective measures" such as ensuring that the security forces act decisively to rein in the violence.

In his letter to Shah, Akoijam also called for thoroughly investigating the allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements and illicit drug mafia in the present crisis.

He wrote that the current situation in Manipur evokes memories of the partition of India in 1947, which is especially painful given the government's recent efforts to commemorate August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", and said Shah would also have been deeply hurt if the same were to happen to Gujarat.

MEITEI KUKIS TALKS FOR PEACEAMIT SHAH ON MANIPUR VIOLENCE

