ETV Bharat / bharat

No Single Organisation Or Institution Can Secure Cyberspace Single-Handedly: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan during the first Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre 'I4C' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Stating that no single organisation or institution can secure cyberspace single-handedly, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked all stakeholders to come together on one platform and move forward on the same method and path.

Shah called upon I4C to continue awareness, coordination and joint efforts with the concerned stakeholders.

"No single institution can keep cyberspace secured single-handedly. This is possible only when many stakeholders come on the same platform and move forward on the same method and path," said Shah while addressing the first Foundation Day program of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) here.

He said that the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) should work to identify the modus operandi of cyber criminals using different data and prevent it.

"Under the Cyber Commando programme, a target has been set to prepare about 5,000 cyber commandos in five years," said Shah.

Shah further said that CFMC has also been inaugurated with the idea of bringing banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, Internet Service Providers and police on a single platform and this will become a major platform for the prevention of cybercrime in the coming days.

Shah said in a vast country like India, having a separate Cyber Suspect Registry for each state would not serve any purpose because states have their own boundaries but cyber-criminals have no boundaries.

"It was the need of the hour to create a Suspect Registry at the national level and connect states with it to create a common platform to fight cybercrime. This initiative will help us a lot in preventing cyber crimes in the coming days," he said.

Shah underlined that I4C was established in 2015 under the 'Safe Cyber Space' campaign on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since then it is continuously moving towards becoming a strong pillar of a cyber-secured India.

He added that in the nine-year journey from 2015 to 2024, this idea turned into an initiative and then into an institution and now it is moving towards becoming a huge pillar of a cyber-secured India.

Shah said the development of any country is impossible without cyber security. He said that technology proves to be a blessing for human life and today technology is being used extensively in all new initiatives.

"The increasing use of technology is also creating many threats and that is why cybersecurity is no longer limited to the digital world but has also become an important aspect of national security. Platforms like I4C can make a huge contribution in dealing with such threats," Shah said.