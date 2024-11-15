ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Unveils Birsa Munda's Statue On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Baansera Park

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared this day "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din" to honour Bhagwan Birsa Munda, born in Jharkhand.

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled a statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road here and said the whole year till November 15, 2025, will be celebrated as "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din". Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 announced that India would forever celebrate this day as "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din" since Bhagwan Birsa Munda was born on this day in Jharkhand.

"On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, the whole year, starting from today till next November 15 will be celebrated as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din," Shah said. "We can see Bhagwan Birsa Munda's life by dividing it into two parts. One is to protect the tribal culture and the other is the spirit of making supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. At the age of 25, he scripted a story which is still remembered even after 150 years," he added.

The statue unveiled by Shah on Friday, which is also celebrated as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" across the country, weighs approximately 3,000 kg. The statue has been crafted by two experienced sculptors from West Bengal who have ensured that it captures a sense of liveliness in its form. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar renamed the Sarai Kale Khan intersection as "Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk".

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled a statue of legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at the entrance of Baansera Park on Ring Road here and said the whole year till November 15, 2025, will be celebrated as "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din". Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 announced that India would forever celebrate this day as "Aadiwasi Gaurav Din" since Bhagwan Birsa Munda was born on this day in Jharkhand.

"On the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary, the whole year, starting from today till next November 15 will be celebrated as Aadiwasi Gaurav Din," Shah said. "We can see Bhagwan Birsa Munda's life by dividing it into two parts. One is to protect the tribal culture and the other is the spirit of making supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. At the age of 25, he scripted a story which is still remembered even after 150 years," he added.

The statue unveiled by Shah on Friday, which is also celebrated as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas" across the country, weighs approximately 3,000 kg. The statue has been crafted by two experienced sculptors from West Bengal who have ensured that it captures a sense of liveliness in its form. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar renamed the Sarai Kale Khan intersection as "Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAHBIRSA MUNDA BIRTH ANNIVERSARYBAANSERA PARKBIRSA MUNDA STATUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.