Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah Hold Key Talks In Srinagar Amid Power Tussle; Statehood, Governance Clarity On Agenda

Srinagar: Amid the simmering tension over jurisdiction of powers, Home Minister Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Kashmir on Tuesday morning. This comes days after Abdullah wrote a letter raising objections over bypassing ‘competent authority’ in the administrative rejig of middle-rung officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
The officers hailing from Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services included 14 Additional Deputy Commissioners and 23 Sub-Divisional Magistrates. A senior officer confirmed to ETV Bharat that the closed-door meeting took place at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar and lasted for about 25 minutes.
“The meeting between the two was cordial. Many issues came under discussion,” he said, declining to share more details. However, sources suggest that Abdullah would have reiterated the restoration of statehood and the clearance of business rules in the meeting.
The transaction business rules cleared by the Abdullah-led cabinet in early March are pending clearance with the Centre. Once approved, the rules would demarcate the powers and responsibilities of the Union Territory government hence removing the confusion between Raj Bhawan and the elected government.
Shortly after the one-on-one meeting, Shah chaired development projects alongside Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah at Sher e Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal Lake.
The Home Minister who arrived in Kashmir on Monday was received by the Chief Minister at the airport and accompanied him to the house of the slain police officer’s home Humayun Muzamil Bhat in Srinagar. “The Chief Minister also had lunch with the Home Minister today following their meeting,” said a source.
