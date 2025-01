Nashik: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

Shah, who was on a day's visit to the state, performed puja at the shrine, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, and was felicitated by the temple administration.

The Union minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Ministers Manikrao Kokate and Girish Mahajan during the visit.