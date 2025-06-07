Amit Shah Meets Chhattisgarh's Top Cops Involved In Naxal Operation, Reiterates His Resolve To End Naxalism

New Delhi: With the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh gaining momentum, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting in Delhi with senior police officials leading these operations on Saturday. Shah emphasized that the Narendra Modi government is fully committed to eradicating the threat of Naxalism from India.

CM Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Also Present

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting. Following the interaction, Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Met the officers who played a key role in the recent anti-Naxal operations and congratulated them for the historic success.”

Campaign to eliminate Naxalism

Shah's post also said he looks forward to meeting the brave security personnel behind these successful operations and will soon visit Chhattisgarh for that purpose. He reiterated the Centre’s resolve to free the country from the grip of Naxalism.

Recently, the Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a joint three-week operation in the Karregutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

During the meeting, officials briefed Shah on Operation Black Forest, in which 31 Naxalites were killed. One of the most significant developments was the killing of Naxalite General Secretary Basavaraju in an encounter on May 21. In a continued crackdown, two more top Naxals have been killed in Bijapur in the past three days.