Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah Meeting CMs, DGPs, Chief Secretaries Of States Bordering Pakistan, Nepal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convenes a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers, DGPs, and Chief Secretaries of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal via video conferencing, in the wake of 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently meeting Chief Ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of states having borders with Pakistan and Nepal. The meeting has been called in the wake of the strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a retaliatory action against the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

They said the meeting, which is being via video conferencing, is being attended by chief ministers, chief secretaries and Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, besides the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The home minister has already directed the chiefs of all Central Armed Police Forces to call back their personnel who are on leave, they said.

Sources said that Shah also reviewed the internal security situation in the country and asked the top security officials to be on alert and keep strict vigil. The home minister termed 'Operation Sindoor' as Bharat's response to the brutal killings of innocent people in Pahalgam.

He also said the Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, and Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

The Indian strike was carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.