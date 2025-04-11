Amit Shah To Hold Meeting With Senior BJP Functionaries, To Gear Up Party Machinery For Polls

Chennai: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in the city, will gear up the party machinery for the 2026 Assembly election, a party leader said on Friday.

Shah, who arrived here on Thursday night for the crucial meeting, is expected to review the party's functioning in Tamil Nadu and is likely to discuss alliance prospects in the state.

“We are gearing up for the next Assembly election. Normally, we commence our preliminary work a year ahead of the poll and Shah’s visit will give us the needed stimulus,” a senior state BJP leader told PTI.

During his one-day visit, he might counter the ruling DMK’s false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, party’s Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South legislator Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Asked if Shah’s visit would firm up the alliance in the state, she told reporters that a decision on the alliance would be announced only by the party leadership.

On Thursday a host of state BJP leaders including Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu, received the Union Home Minister upon his arrival at airport here. “His presence energises the karyakartas and strengthens our resolve to work for the development of Tamil Nadu under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji,” Reddy said.

Coinciding with his visit, the state unit has invited applications from party aspirants to contest the post of party president today as part of the final leg of electing the new team of office bearers. The results will be announced on Saturday. Till then the suspense on whether the present chief K Annamalai would retain his position or not, would continue.