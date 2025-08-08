ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone For Janki Mandir's Redevelopment In Bihar's Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mandir at Punauradham in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project, worth more than Rs 882.87 crore, was also attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several Union ministers and other dignitaries.

Shah performed 'bhoomi pujan' and unveiled the design of the Janki Mandir for its redevelopment, officials said. He also virtually flagged off the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express train. The state cabinet had sanctioned Rs 882.87 crore for the integrated development of the temple complex on July 1.

Of the total amount, Rs 137 crore would be spent on the development of the old temple and its premises, while Rs 728 crore would be used for tourism-related activities, the officials said. In addition, Rs 16 crore would be spent on comprehensive maintenance for 10 years, he said.