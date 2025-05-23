ETV Bharat / bharat

'Operation Sindoor' Has Exposed Pakistan As Country Sheltering Terrorists: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Reiterating that the Indian armed forces targeted only the terrorists and their camps in Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the action taken by Pakistan exposed the fact that it shelters and supports terrorism in their country.

“Today Pakistan is totally exposed. Terrorism is Pakistan-sponsored. When we attack terror camps in Pakistan, the Pakistan Army retaliates and attacks civilian areas in India and Army installations in our country,” said Shah while delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture here.

Terming 'Operation Sindoor', as one of the major retaliations by India against terrorism in history, Shah said that on May 8 India launched the operation and in a few minutes, nine terror camps were demolished.

“We neither attacked Pakistan Army nor Army installations and air bases. We demolished only terrorists who were included in the attack in India. We demolished the terror headquarters of Jaish e Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar e Toiba. We attacked the terrorists and Pakistan’s act showed that the terrorists were sponsored by Pakistan. However, Pakistan attacked civilians and army installations. Our air defence system was so strong that they (Pakistan) were not able to do anything,” said Shah.

The presence of Army officials in the funerals of terrorists has ascertained the fact that terrorism in Pakistan is state sponsored.

The home minister said that for the last several years India has been witnessing Pakistan-backed terrorism. “In the past, Pakistan had launched several attacks but there was no retaliation. When in 2014 Narendra Modi government came to power, the Pakistani terrorists first attacked Uri. We conducted surgical strike after the incident and thought that they would understand. But no. They bombed our CRPF jawans in Pahalgam following which, we conducted an airstrike,” Shah added.

He said, “They crossed all limits in Pahalgam when they killed our people on the basis of religion. Pakistan and Pakistan-backed terrorists did the mistake. Our Prime Minister said they will get the right response. 'Operation Sindoor' was the reply. Now, the entire globe is praising India,” said Shah.