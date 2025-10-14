Amit Shah Lauds NSG's Role In Counter-Terror Ops, Lays Foundation For Special Training Centre In Gurugram
Shah emphasised NSG's crucial role in countering terrorism, noting that the force will soon receive more sophisticated weapons.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the National Security Guard (NSG) and emphasised its central role in safeguarding India by conducting reconnaissance of at least 770 vital installations and religious places and compiling a comprehensive security database to counter terror threats.
Addressing the 41st Raising Day of the NSG at Manesar, Gurugram, Shah explained, "The NSG has compiled data of vital installations, religious places, hospitals, and other key sites so that any possible terror threat to these places can be averted."
To further support these efforts, the NSG has also created 3D models of these important installations for quick reference.
Shah also emphasised NSG's crucial role in countering terrorism, noting that the force will soon receive more advanced equipment, and its operations will further evolve to strengthen urban security.
Stating that NSG has been playing a major role against organised crime and terrorisms in India, Shah said that in the coming days the NSG force will be equipped with more sophisticated weapons and other gadgets. "There will be a major shift in their functioning as well," he said.
Shah said that the central government's strong determination against terrorism has dealt a decisive blow to those who harbour terror.
Citing tough measures like Article 370 abrogation and targeted operations, Shah asserted that the government's approach has ensured that terrorists have no safe haven in India.
Shah said during Operation Sindoor, India destroyed Pakistani terror groups, their headquarters, and launchpads. "And with Operation Mahadev, we eliminated all those terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack," he added.
NSG Director General Bhrigu Srinivasan highlighted that following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the elite counter-terrorism force has extended its role to anti-Naxal operations as well.
"For this mission, NSG units from the Hyderabad regional hub are deployed in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. We have modified our uniform and weapons for this operation," Srinivasan said, adding that the NSG is committed to supporting India’s mission of eliminating Naxalism by March 2026.
Special Operations Training Centre
During the event, Amit Shah also laid the foundation stone for Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC) at Manesar, which will be built at a cost of Rs 141 crore. He said this training centre will empower both NSG and the state police forces. "This centre will empower NSG with all forms of specialised training. I also appeal to the anti-terror units of State governments to undergo special training here and strengthen capabilities to counter terrorism," Shah said.
Spread over eight acres of land, the SOTC is expected to be completed by March 2027.
