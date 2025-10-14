ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Lauds NSG's Role In Counter-Terror Ops, Lays Foundation For Special Training Centre In Gurugram

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the National Security Guard (NSG) and emphasised its central role in safeguarding India by conducting reconnaissance of at least 770 vital installations and religious places and compiling a comprehensive security database to counter terror threats.

Addressing the 41st Raising Day of the NSG at Manesar, Gurugram, Shah explained, "The NSG has compiled data of vital installations, religious places, hospitals, and other key sites so that any possible terror threat to these places can be averted."

To further support these efforts, the NSG has also created 3D models of these important installations for quick reference.

Shah also emphasised NSG's crucial role in countering terrorism, noting that the force will soon receive more advanced equipment, and its operations will further evolve to strengthen urban security.

Stating that NSG has been playing a major role against organised crime and terrorisms in India, Shah said that in the coming days the NSG force will be equipped with more sophisticated weapons and other gadgets. "There will be a major shift in their functioning as well," he said.

Shah said that the central government's strong determination against terrorism has dealt a decisive blow to those who harbour terror.

Citing tough measures like Article 370 abrogation and targeted operations, Shah asserted that the government's approach has ensured that terrorists have no safe haven in India.