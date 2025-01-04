ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Inaugurates Sushma Bhawan, Dedicates It To Working Women

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated Sushma Bhawan, a new block of a working women's hostel in the capital, officials said.

The facility named after late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj aims to provide safe and dignified accommodation for working women, symbolising the government's commitment to women's empowerment, an official statement said.

The inauguration of Sushma Bhawan marks a step forward in providing working women with secure and accessible housing while paying tribute to the legacy of a leader who remains an inspiration in Indian politics, it added.

Praising the legacy of Sushma Swaraj, a former external affairs minister who also served as the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998, Shah highlighted her contributions to Indian politics and women's upliftment. He emphasised that Sushma Bhawan will serve as a testament to her dedication to the empowerment and well-being of women.