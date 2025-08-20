I Had Resigned As Gujarat Minister Before I Was Arrested: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made it clear that he had resigned as Gujarat Minister before he was arrested.

Shah was replying to Congress MP KC Venogopal, who opposed the introduction of Constitutional Amendment Bills. While speaking, Venugopal questioned the BJP's morality and referred to the arrest of Amit Shah while he was a Minister in the Gujarat government, which was headed by Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister.

Shah said, "Respected Speaker Sir, I want to clear the record.. when false allegations were levelled against me, before I was arrested, on the grounds of morality, I resigned, and till the time.. I was not cleared of charges by the court I did not hold any Constitutional position. What morality can they (Congress) teach us. I had gone after submitting resignation. I will that the morality values should increase. We are not so shameful that there are allegations against us, and we still hold a Constitutional position. I had resigned before my arrest."

Shah also said that the bills for the removal of the Prime Minister, ministers, Chief Minister held on serious criminal charges should be referred to the Joint Committee.

There was a ruckus in the Lok Sabha when the Bills were introduced by Amit Shah. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee charged towards the Home Minister after he introduced the Bills. Congress MPs also tore the copies of the Bills that were introduced by Shah. For the record, Shah was arrested by the CBI in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in 2010. Later, Shah, also a former BJP chief, was cleared of all the charges by the court.