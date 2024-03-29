Amit Shah Has Murder Charges Against Him: Yatindra Siddaramaiah Slams BJP

Chamarajanagar: Former Congress MLA Yatindra Siddaramaiah has alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has several criminal cases against him and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping such people as his associates.

Addressing a party workers' meeting in Hanur town of Chamarajanagar district on Thursday, Yatindra said, "Amit Shah faces murder charges in Gujarat and has a background of criminal activities. PM Modi Modi is running the government by keeping such people by his side."

CM Siddaramaiah's son, Yatindra further alleged that many of those who are in high position in BJP-led government have criminal cases against them. "In the last 10 years, we have seen what happens to the country if such people are in power," he said.

"The Central government promised it will create two crore jobs. But, who got the jobs? Now they are saying that it is not the responsibility of the Centre to provide jobs to the unemployed. Similarly, PM Modi had promised to bring back black money. Unfortunately, they did not even release the list of those having accounts in Swiss bank. Only petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a spike", Yatindra added.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP's hidden agenda is to change the Constitution. "They (BJP) say they will win more than 400 seats. If they do so then they will implement their hidden agenda that is to change the Constitution. Modi government is the only government in the country's history to strangle democracy", he said.

Ministers H Venkatesh, HC Mahadevappa and several party workers were present at the poll meeting.