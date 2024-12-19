Amit Shah Exposed Congress' Truth: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur: Amid the row over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has come out in support of the statement saying Shah has exposed the truth of Congress due to which it's cornered and the party never respected the architect of Constitution.

Sharma said Congress leaders are well aware of how much they insulted Baba Saheb and Shah has put all these things forward and now Congress is stunned by this.

"I want to ask the Congress leaders why Baba Saheb resigned from the cabinet. Why did Congress not give him a ticket? Why did Congress oppose him when he contested elections? Why did Congress not give Bharat Ratna to him? Who developed the Panch Teerth? Prime Minister Narendra Modi built it acknowledging the contribution of Ambedkar," he said.

He said the BJP government always works with the 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the poor) ideology of Ambedkar who said the country will not progress until the Dalits, backwards and those in the lowest strata of the society move forward. BJP is carrying forward the same idea. It is the BJP that made a tribal Dalit woman the President. Congress is scared of the things the Home Minister talked about.

"BJP is walking on the path shown by Baba Saheb. Congress leaders only talk about making political gains in the name of Dalits. Despite ruling for so many years, they did not work to bring Dalits forward. Today, when the BJP is bringing the Dalits and the backward classes forward, there is uneasiness in the Congress," he said.