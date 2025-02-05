Adopt 'Ruthless Approach': Amit Shah To Security Agencies On Tackling Terrorism In Jammu Kashmir

New Delhi: Reiterating that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to "completely wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the ‘zero infiltration’ goal.
Addressing a high-level security meeting over the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Shah said that all the security agencies should take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. “It (ruthless approach) should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists,” Shah said.
Shah said that due to the "sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened".
Stating that the narco network was providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities, Shah said, “There is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour.”
Shah directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.
Emphasising the Modi government’s ‘policy of zero tolerance’ against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, Shah directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
He also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
It is worth mentioning that on Tuesday, Shah also held an important review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Home Secretary and other senior officers of MHA and Army.
The meeting called by Home Minister Shah took place against the uprising of terror incidents in J&K.
On Monday, a retired army personnel was killed by terrorists at Kulgam in south Kashmir. Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, an ex-army man, was killed, while his wife and niece were injured in the terrorist attack.
Read more: