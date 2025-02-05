ETV Bharat / bharat

Adopt 'Ruthless Approach': Amit Shah To Security Agencies On Tackling Terrorism In Jammu Kashmir

New Delhi: Reiterating that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to "completely wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the ‘zero infiltration’ goal.

Addressing a high-level security meeting over the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, Shah said that all the security agencies should take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. “It (ruthless approach) should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists,” Shah said.

Shah said that due to the "sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened".

Stating that the narco network was providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities, Shah said, “There is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour.”

Shah directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

Emphasising the Modi government’s ‘policy of zero tolerance’ against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir, Shah directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.