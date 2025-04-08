ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Directs Intensified Anti-Terror Drive In J&K, Reviews Security Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed security agencies to ‘intensify’ the anti-terror offensive to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir. The directive came during a top security huddle at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar attended by top security planners, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary and the chiefs of Intelligence Bureau, Army, J&K Police, Border Security Forces and Central Reserve Police Force.

This is part of the series of security meetings since December last year in New Delhi, but for the first time held in the Valley. Shah arrived in Kashmir on Monday after a packed itinerary that included a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party legislators. He also conducted an on-ground assessment of the situation alongside the international border since his arrival on Sunday in Jammu.

An official said that the Home Minister directed Area Domination Plan and Zero Terror Plan must be implemented, said an official. In the meeting, Shah highlighted coordination between the security agencies to ensure ‘gains made after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Union Territory can be sustained and the goal of ‘terror free J&K’ can be achieved at the earliest’.

“The Modi Government is providing all resources necessary to achieve this goal,” he added. Shah also reviewed preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra scheduled from July 3 to August 9 and directed agencies concerned to take all necessary action for conducting the holy yatra peacefully, the official added.