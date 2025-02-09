Amit Shah Vows To Eradicate Naxalism Before March 31 Next Year, Condoles Death Of Soldiers

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Sunday condoled the death of several soldiers in the effort to end Naxalism, saying that India would remain indebted to these martyrs. Amit Shah had also expressed the country's resolve to eradicate Naxalism from the country before March 31, 2026.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "In the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. In this operation, 31 Naxalites were killed and a huge amount of arms and explosives were also recovered. Today we have lost two of our brave soldiers in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism. This country will always be indebted to these heroes."

The Home Minister asserted that necessary steps would be taken end Naxalism completely so that no citizen will lose his life due to this problem. "I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers. I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country, so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it," he said.

In January last year, Amit Shah expressed a similar resolve for achieving a Naxal-free India. Responding to an anti-Naxal operation at that time, Amit Shah said on X, "Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SoG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police neutralised 14 Naxalites in a joint operation along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today."