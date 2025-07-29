ETV Bharat / bharat

You Are Giving Clean Cheat To Pakistan, What Right Do You Have To Ask Questions: Amit Shah To Congress

Amit Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack

Amit Shah hits out at Congress for its blunders
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah narrated the blunders committed by Congress when they were in power and asserted that the Opposition does not have the right to ask questions.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah, a senior BJP leader, said, "In 1960, Sardar Patel had opposed, had taken his vehicle to Akashvani Bhawan, and it was not opened. In the 1965 war (against Pakistan), India had captured Haji Pir, but it was returned in 1966."

"In the 1971 War (against Pakistan), 93,000 prisoners of war were with us, and 15,000 sq km of Pakistan was with us, but an agreement happened in Shimla and they (Congress) forgot to demand Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). 15,000 sq km of land, which was won, was returned," he added.

Referring to a statement made by senior Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, Shah said, "You are giving a clean cheat to Pakistan, what right do you have to ask questions. DMK MP Kanimozhi says we have not given, but those you are sitting with have given the clean chit, and the blame will come to you. The clean chit was given by P Chidambaram," he added.

Shah further said that in the 1962 war, 38,000 sq km land of Aksai China was given to China. "(Former Prime Minister) Jawaharlal Nehru said that even grass does not grow, what shall I do with it," recalled the Union Home Minister.

He also posed a series of questions to Congress and Leader of Opposition the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. He recalled that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim fled the country in 1986 when Congress was in power.

"In 1993, Tiger Memon fled the country when Congress was in power. In 1993, Anees Ibrahim Kaskar fled the country when the Congress was in power. In 2007, Riyaz Bhatkal fled the country when Congress was in power. In 2010, Iqbal Kaskar fled the country when Congress was in power. They are asking me questions, and our security forces have given the answer. Now, Rahul Gandhi should answer how and why these people fled," Shah said.

