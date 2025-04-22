Pahalgam Terror Attack | Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting; PM Modi Asks Him To Visit J&K

New Delhi: Hours after terror struck Pahalgam of Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at North Block here. Home secretary Govind Mohan, senior officials from the Home Ministry, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DGP GP Singh, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief Tapan Deka and several others joined the meeting.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police and other officials joined virtually to assess the situation on the ground. At least 12 tourists were injured in the terror attack at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies in Pahalgam.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Jeddah, spoke to Shah over the phone and took stock of the incident. Modi, according to the sources, directed Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir and take all necessary measures in response to the incident.
Ironically, the incident took place days after Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir and asked security forces to launch an offensive against terrorists. Shah visited Jammu & Kashmir from April 6-8.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.
"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished," the LG said in a post on X. He said he has spoken to the director general of police and other security officials, and that teams of the Army and police have been rushed to the area to launch search operations.
"Directed the district administration and the health officials to provide immediate medical attention to those admitted at Pahalgam. An injured tourist has been evacuated to GMC Anantnag. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured," he added.