Pahalgam Terror Attack | Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting; PM Modi Asks Him To Visit J&K

New Delhi: Hours after terror struck Pahalgam of Jammu & Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting at North Block here. Home secretary Govind Mohan, senior officials from the Home Ministry, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DGP GP Singh, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief Tapan Deka and several others joined the meeting.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police and other officials joined virtually to assess the situation on the ground. At least 12 tourists were injured in the terror attack at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies in Pahalgam.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Jeddah, spoke to Shah over the phone and took stock of the incident. Modi, according to the sources, directed Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir and take all necessary measures in response to the incident.

Ironically, the incident took place days after Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir and asked security forces to launch an offensive against terrorists. Shah visited Jammu & Kashmir from April 6-8.