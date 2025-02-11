ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Chairs High Level Meeting On J&K Situation In Delhi

The Home Minister asks BSF to be vigilant and ensure ‘zero infiltration’ by strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 8:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that Pakistan-backed terrorists have been trying to sneak into India to create terror activities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure "zero infiltration" by strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies.

Addressing a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah emphasised the role of the paramilitary to achieve the target of a terror-free Jammu & Kashmir.

"Ensure zero infiltration from the international borders by adopting strong vigil, strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding," said Shah.

Significantly, Tuesday’s meeting was in continuation of the high-level meetings with the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police held on February 4 and 5. Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and other senior officers attended the meetings. Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is committed to "terror-free Jammu & Kashmir."

Shah directed CRPF to continue with the synergy with the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. Shah also reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF and directed to ensure there are no gaps in area domination. "Focus on the Jammu region and dominate the heights," Shah said to the top brass of the security forces.

Shah also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in Jammu and Kashmir and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence. He reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation.

Stating that monitoring of terror-financing, tightening grip over narco-terror cases and dismantling the entire terror ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir are a priority of the Modi government, Shah said, "Strong steps are being taken for 'Zero Terror Plan' in Jammu and Kashmir."

The Home Minister also directed to focus on countering the negative propaganda by the anti-national elements so as to place the correct picture in the public domain. He instructed the top brass of the security agencies to continue with the synergy amongst the agencies and guided for adopting technology and an increase in intelligence.

Stating that all the resources will be made available to the security agencies, Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergies mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

TAGGED:

