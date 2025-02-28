Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi’s Security, Key Decisions Taken

New Delhi: A crucial meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, focused on strengthening Delhi’s law and order and ensuring citizens' safety. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior Delhi Police officials participated in the discussion, which led to key decisions aimed at enhancing the capital’s security and governance.
Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta emphasized the unprecedented coordination between the central and state governments, ensuring security concerns are addressed with concrete solutions.
Key Decisions
Traffic and Waterlogging: Authorities will identify traffic congestion and waterlogging hotspots, ensuring better coordination between PWD and traffic police.
- Peace Committees & Law Enforcement: Peace committees will be established at the police station and district levels to resolve local disputes efficiently. Efforts will be made to strengthen prosecution and collector offices.
- Women’s Safety: Special schemes and policies will be implemented to enhance women’s security across the city.
- CCTV & Police Outposts: Plans include expanding CCTV surveillance and setting up police outposts in sensitive areas, particularly in JJ clusters.
- Action Against Gangs: A strategy for cracking down on national and international gangs was discussed, with an emphasis on intelligence sharing between central and state agencies.
- Regular Review Meetings: Monthly review meetings will be held to monitor traffic, security, and law enforcement progress.
CM Rekha Gupta described the meeting as historic, marking a new era of coordinated governance in Delhi, with security and development at the forefront.
Effect of Double-Engine Government: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the meeting as historic, stating that the impact of the double-engine government will now be evident in Delhi. She emphasized that just as coordination between the centre and state has yielded positive results in other states, similar progress in development and security will be achieved in the capital.
