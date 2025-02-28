ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi’s Security, Key Decisions Taken

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs a meeting with CM Rekha Gupta and Police officers in Delhi on Friday. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: A crucial meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, focused on strengthening Delhi’s law and order and ensuring citizens' safety. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior Delhi Police officials participated in the discussion, which led to key decisions aimed at enhancing the capital’s security and governance.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta emphasized the unprecedented coordination between the central and state governments, ensuring security concerns are addressed with concrete solutions.

Key Decisions

Traffic and Waterlogging: Authorities will identify traffic congestion and waterlogging hotspots, ensuring better coordination between PWD and traffic police.