Amit Shah Calls For Action To Bring Back Terror And Smuggling Fugitives

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the top officials of law-enforcing agencies to undertake dedicated measures to bring back fugitives involved in terrorist and smuggling activities with enhanced inter-agency coordination between Central and State law enforcement agencies, besides recalibrating the approach towards disrupting domestic nodes of the terror-criminal nexus.
Addressing the inaugural day of the two-day-long National Security Strategies conference in New Delhi, Shah has also asked the MHA to set up a forum with stakeholders across the spectrum to come up with solutions to counter the use of encrypted communication by terror networks.
Reviewing terror financing mechanisms, Shah also directed the agencies to unearth terror modules by analysing inputs pertaining to financial irregularities.
"MHA was also asked to ensure that only indigenous technology was used by Police organisations," a senior official aware of the meeting said.
The conference was held in a hybrid format, combining physical and virtual modes. Around 800 officers from across the country deliberated on various subjects related to national security.
The Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSA and Heads of CAPFs and CPOs attended the Conference.
The DGPs of States and UTs, as well as young police officers at the cutting edge level and domain experts from specialised fields, joined the conference from the respective state capitals through the virtual mode.
Before the inauguration, Shah laid a wreath at the martyrs' column and paid homage to the brave personnel of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty towards national security and integrity.
The first day of the conference focused on the role of external actors who are inimical to the interests of the nation and their domestic linkages, including involvement in narcotics trade; challenges posed by illegal use of encrypted communication apps and other latest technologies, use of technology for crowd management and security of uninhabited islands.
The issues related to financing of terror were also deliberated, the official said.
The second day of the conference would focus on civil aviation and port security, counter-terrorism, left-wing extremism, and countermeasures for narcotics trafficking.
During the DGPs/IGs conference in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the holding of a national security strategies conference every year, to find solutions to major national security challenges through the extensive experience of cutting-edge level officers working at the grassroots level, in collaboration with domain experts.
In compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister, the conference has been held in hybrid mode for wider participation since 2021, the official added.
Read more: No One Will Be Spared, Our Govt Will Find Out Every Terrorist And Their Handlers And Punish Them, Vows Amit Shah In Delhi