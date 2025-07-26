ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Calls For Action To Bring Back Terror And Smuggling Fugitives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategies Conference in New Delhi, calling for a stakeholder forum to tackle encrypted communication used by terror networks. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the top officials of law-enforcing agencies to undertake dedicated measures to bring back fugitives involved in terrorist and smuggling activities with enhanced inter-agency coordination between Central and State law enforcement agencies, besides recalibrating the approach towards disrupting domestic nodes of the terror-criminal nexus.

Addressing the inaugural day of the two-day-long National Security Strategies conference in New Delhi, Shah has also asked the MHA to set up a forum with stakeholders across the spectrum to come up with solutions to counter the use of encrypted communication by terror networks.

Reviewing terror financing mechanisms, Shah also directed the agencies to unearth terror modules by analysing inputs pertaining to financial irregularities.

"MHA was also asked to ensure that only indigenous technology was used by Police organisations," a senior official aware of the meeting said.

The conference was held in a hybrid format, combining physical and virtual modes. Around 800 officers from across the country deliberated on various subjects related to national security.

The Union Home Secretary, Deputy NSA and Heads of CAPFs and CPOs attended the Conference.

The DGPs of States and UTs, as well as young police officers at the cutting edge level and domain experts from specialised fields, joined the conference from the respective state capitals through the virtual mode.