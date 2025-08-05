Amit Shah Becomes India's Longest-Serving Home Minister, Surpasses BJP Veteran LK Advani

New Delhi: Scripting a major milestone in his political journey, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (August 5) became the longest-serving Home Minister at the Centre, surpassing BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani's record.

Shah completed six years and 64 days in office on August 5, 2025. Six years back on this very day, the historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 was announced by Shah in the Parliament.

Before Shah, only LK Advani and Congress leader Govind Ballabh Pant had served as Union Home Minister for more than six years. On the other hand, Rajnath Singh, who was Home Minister during the first term of the Modi government, held the post for five years.

Amit Shah took over as Home Minister in 2019 when Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term. Since then, his tenure has been defined by bold decisions, one of which was the abrogation of Article 370. This apart, HM Shah also oversaw the conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and has been leading a strong campaign against Naxalism across several states.

He also steered the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through Parliament, that brought him into national focus as one of the saffron party's most powerful voices. He also introduced and helped pass three new criminal justice laws in 2023 including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced the colonial-era legislations Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

At the NDA meeting today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on Amit Shah, and hailed his tenure while noting that he is now the longest-serving Home Minister at the Centre. Precisely, Shah has completed 2258 days as Home Minister.

Amit Shah has risen to this position from the grassroots. Initially, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and later became an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to become its Ahmedabad city unit secretary. Later, he also shouldered responsibilities of Secretary as well as Vice President of BJP in Gujarat. In 1997, he became National Treasurer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

A five-term MLA from Gujarat between 1997 and 2017, Amit Shah was elected from Sarkhej Assembly Constituency for four consecutive elections and from Naranpura Assembly Constituency in 2012. In 2002 polls, Shah won with a margin of 1,58,036 votes, which was a record in Gujarat assembly elections. Again in 2007, he defeated Congress party nominee by the highest margin of 2,32,823 votes. He took over as BJP National President in July 2014 and there was no looking back for him after that. Shah was elected to Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament on August 19, 2017 from Gujarat. In the 2019 general elections, he won with a whopping margin of 5,57,014 (70 percent vote share) from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shah won with massive margin of 7,44,716 votes, fighting from the same LS constituency.

