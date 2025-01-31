ETV Bharat / bharat

Even Harshest Modi Critic Will Write About 10 Years Of His Govt In Golden Letters: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said when the history of India is written, even the harshest critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to write about his last 10 years of rule in golden letters.

Speaking after launching the book 'Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade', Shah slammed those seeking a separate nation for the southern region. "Some people have talked about the creation of a separate nation comprising the southern parts of India. The country has already been divided into three nations. How many more divisions do you want?" he asked.

The home minister said the last 10 years of the Modi government have been the beginning of a new era. "When the history of India is written, even the harshest critics of Prime Minister Modi will have to write about his last 10 years of rule in golden letters," he said.

Shah said after Modi's first victory in the 2014 general elections, a journalist in the Guardian newspaper, while observing India, said the country had gained Independence in 1947 but the real freedom from the British rule was achieved in 2014 after the arrival of Modi.

"Ten years of the Modi government have proved the Guardian newspaper writer's article to be true," he said. The home minister said when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and now when he is the prime minister, he has always worked to bring a scheme every year that brings revolutionary changes.

Shah said today, there is no national leader in the country who has received the highest civilian honours of 15 countries. "It is Narendra Modi. This is an example of his global leadership," he said.

Referring to the naming of the South Pole of the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti Point', Shah said when it was done, there were more than one crore searches on the Internet for 'Shiv Shakti' globally and that was the strength of India.

"When a person leads the country with his hard work, vision and pure heart, history cannot ignore him. History has to look at him," he said. Shah said in 2014, India entered a new era, receiving a stable government after three decades, leading to success in every part of the country.

He noted that India is the only country in the world that has embraced multiple civilisations, modified its traditions and continued its journey while preserving its essence. He emphasised that India is unique in its ability to sustain numerous languages, cultures, dialects and religions, all coexisting with mutual respect while progressing together as a nation.