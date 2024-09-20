'Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhand Most Corrupt In Country': Amit Shah At 'Parivartan' Rally

Sahibganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a 'Parivartan' rally here on Friday, where he said the time has come to show the exit door to the corrupt JMM-led government in Jharkhand.
Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls at the year-end, Shah paid a visit to the Bhognadih in the Barhet block of the district by helicopter from Deoghar Airport. Thereafter, he garlanded the statue of martyr Sidhu Kanhu, bowed down, and started off the Parivartan Yatra.
Speaking at the rally, Shah slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) terming them as "infiltrators vote bank". He further promised to drive illegal immigrants out of the state.
Coming down heavily on Hemant Soren's government, Shah termed it the "most corrupt government in the country". He further questioned, "Can a government that indulges in multiple scams ensure people's welfare?"
In Santhal Pargana, the tribal population has reduced to 28 per cent from 44 per cent due to infiltration, Shah claimed, asserting the BJP will wave its flag on all the seats. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, and Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma were present in the Yatra.
What is special about martyr's Bhognadih?
Bhognadih is considered to be the birthplace of Sido Murmu, the hero of the Santhal rebellion. This is the land, where thousands of people lost their lives in battle, including many Britishers. To suppress the movement, they hanged Sido Kanhu openly on a Banyan tree in Panchkathiya of Barhet to make people remain in terror. This movement lasted for two years; subsequently, Britishers named it Santhal Pargana to pacify the tribals.