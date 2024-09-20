ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhand Most Corrupt In Country': Amit Shah At 'Parivartan' Rally

Sahibganj: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a 'Parivartan' rally here on Friday, where he said the time has come to show the exit door to the corrupt JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls at the year-end, Shah paid a visit to the Bhognadih in the Barhet block of the district by helicopter from Deoghar Airport. Thereafter, he garlanded the statue of martyr Sidhu Kanhu, bowed down, and started off the Parivartan Yatra.

Speaking at the rally, Shah slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) terming them as "infiltrators vote bank". He further promised to drive illegal immigrants out of the state.

Coming down heavily on Hemant Soren's government, Shah termed it the "most corrupt government in the country". He further questioned, "Can a government that indulges in multiple scams ensure people's welfare?"