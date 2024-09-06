ETV Bharat / bharat

Article 370 Will Never Come Back: Amit Shah At BJP Manifesto Launch For J&K Polls

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the place to launch its BJP manifesto, where Shah asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.

Article 370 Will Never Come Back: Amit Shah At BJP Manifesto Launch For J&K Polls
Union Minister Amit Shah (IANS)

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released on Friday the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, and asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior BJP leader said the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance.

Shah reached Jammu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

"I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback," the Union home minister said in his speech before releasing the BJP manifesto.

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," Shah added.

"I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Pahadis," he said.
Shah added terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. "A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K," he added.

Appealing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, Shah said, "Give us a five-year tenure to ensure the development of the region."

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah released on Friday the BJP's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, and asserted that Article 370 has become "history" and will never make a comeback in the Union territory.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior BJP leader said the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance.

Shah reached Jammu earlier in the day on a two-day visit to kickstart the BJP's campaign for the assembly polls scheduled to be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

"I have gone through the National Conference agenda. I want to make it clear to the whole country that Article 370 has become history and will never make a comeback," the Union home minister said in his speech before releasing the BJP manifesto.

He said Article 370 is not part of the Constitution anymore. "This Article has only given arms and stones in the hands of the youth and facilitated them to tread the path of terrorism," Shah added.

"I want to tell Omar Abdullah that whatever the results, we will not allow you to touch the reservation granted to Gujjars, Bakerwals and Pahadis," he said.
Shah added terrorism will be completely eradicated from Jammu and Kashmir. "A white paper will be issued to fix the responsibility of those involved in the emergence of terrorism in J&K," he added.

Appealing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for the BJP in the assembly elections, Shah said, "Give us a five-year tenure to ensure the development of the region."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH FOR JK POLLSARTICLE 370 WILL NEVER COME BACKARTICLE 370 PART OF HISTORYAMIT SHAH AT BJP MANIFESTO IN JK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.