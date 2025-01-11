Amit Shah Asks For Ruthless Approach Against The Drug Supply Chain

New Delhi: Admitting that the dark web, crypto-currency, and drones are the three major components of the drug business in India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked all agencies to reinforce their commitment to a drug-free India by preventing drug smuggling.

Asserting that his government has moved forward with a ruthless approach against the drug supply chain, a strategic approach to demand reduction, and a human approach towards the victims, Shah asked the States to take legal action on illegal clandestine labs with a ruthless approach.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fight against drugs has strengthened a lot in the past 10 years and it has yielded very good results. We are very close to success in this battle, and are moving in the right direction," said Shah while chairing a regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security’ here.

Shah also launched the drug disposal fortnight, inaugurated the new office complex of the Bhopal Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and extended of MANAS-2 helpline to all 36 states and Union Territories.

Organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau, the objective of the conference was to focus on tackling the growing concern of drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and union territories of northern India.

Shah said that the NCB should train all state government's narcotics units and prosecution teams to ensure a 100 per cent conviction rate in drug cases. "State governments must take the lead in establishing special NDPS courts so that delays in the action on registered cases do not hinder the fight against drugs," he said.

Shah said that in 2024, the NCB and police forces across India seized drugs valued at Rs 16,914 crore—the highest figure since independence—indicating significant progress in the campaign against this menace.

Shah said between 2004 and 2014, 3.63 lakh kilograms of drugs were seized, which increased sevenfold to 24 lakh kilograms in 10 years from 2014 to 2024, which is a huge achievement. He said the value of drugs destroyed in the 10 years between 2004 and 2014 was Rs 8,150 crore, which has increased seven-fold to Rs 56,861 crore in the last 10 years.

The Home Minister said that this should not be interpreted as an increase in drug usage, but rather that action is now being taken and results are being achieved. He stated that the Modi government has worked at a rapid pace to destroy drugs, uncover the networks, and bring the entire ecosystem under the grip of the law.

Shah said that India has made several changes in investigations, not only exposing drugs but also uncovering the terrorism networks associated with them.

"The local police of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, along with central agencies, have uncovered several cases of narco-terrorism. He mentioned that instead of being satisfied with these successes, we need to work with even more speed and enthusiasm," he said.

Shah said that for the success of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign, technical solutions to these challenges must be found by our agencies, state governments, and the youth involved in this field; only then this fight be result-oriented.

"India is one of the largest producers of precursor chemicals, which is a concern in the fight against drugs. When strict measures are taken against traditional drugs, a natural diversion towards chemical drugs occurs," he said.

Shah said that at least 50 illegal labs have been caught across the country, which shows that due to strict actions, the demand for drugs has increased, and they are being diverted through different channels.

"We need to stop this diversion immediately. All states need to destroy illegal clandestine labs with rigour and take legal action against them with a ruthless approach," said Shah.

Shah stressed the importance of investigating drug cases using both ‘top-to-bottom’ and ‘bottom-to-top’ approaches. He highlighted that no narcotics case should be treated as an isolated incident, and investigations must continue until the entire network behind it is uncovered.

He urged that each case should be seen as an opportunity to dismantle a broader network, ensuring the fight against drugs reaches its logical conclusion. Shah emphasised the critical role of financial investigations in tackling the drug trade, including seizing properties linked to illicit activities. He stated that no major case should be concluded without a thorough financial investigation.

Shah emphasised that to ensure the success of the whole of government approach, NCORD meetings must be conducted with greater vigilance, increased frequency, and a focus on achieving tangible results with full sensitivity. He urged all states to hold district-level NCORD meetings, highlighting that making one district drug-free could pave the way for a drug-free nation.

Shah stressed the importance of devising district-level strategies and establishing mechanisms to escalate cases systematically, which would significantly enhance the effectiveness of the campaign. He called for moving beyond routine processes in NCORD meetings, urging organisers to take responsibility for ensuring actionable outcomes, effective decision-making, and the thorough implementation of resolutions.

He underscored the importance of incorporating geo-tagging, time stamping, and videography during seizures to ensure greater success in combating the menace of drugs. He also highlighted the Centre’s efforts to develop an anti-drone system, urging the police forces of all border states to support this initiative by organising hackathons and actively contributing to advancements in this area.

Admitting that 7 per cent of people in India use drugs illegally, Shah said, "Now is the time when we can all contribute to this fight and succeed in winning it. If we miss this opportunity today, there will be no chance to reverse it later. We have the example of several Western countries where drugs have become a serious issue, and they have no solution to it."

"Often people turn to drugs in desperation and end up ruining their lives. Illegal use of drugs is not just a crime, but it also destroys generations," he said.

“It will ruin our generations, and the country’s potential will be harmed as well. No country can move ahead in the race for development, achieve success, or remain secure with its youth entangled in drug abuse,” he said.

The Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Singh Mann and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the conference virtually.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau, senior officials from the eight participating States and Union Territories, senior officers from various Union Ministries, Departments and Law Enforcement Agencies also attended the conference.

Shah also called for unified efforts, urging both the union and state governments, along with all relevant departments, to work collaboratively with dedication and commitment to eradicate this evil. He said that we are determined to destroy the entire ecosystem of narco terror.

Announcing the launch of ‘Drug Disposal Fortnight’ dedicated to the destruction of confiscated narcotics, as part of this campaign, Shah said that one lakh kilograms of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 8,600 crore will be destroyed over the next ten days.

Shah also inaugurated the regional unit in Bhopal and dedicated the extension of the MANAS-2 helpline across 36 states and union territories. He urged all states to actively promote the MANAS app and toll-free number, emphasising the importance of prompt, result-oriented action on every call to enhance the helpline’s credibility.