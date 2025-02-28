Take Strict Action Against Illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingya Intruders: Amit Shah Tells Delhi Police

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the law enforcing agencies to take strict action against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here.
“The issue of illegal intruders is related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported,” Shah said.
With an aim to strengthen coordination between the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police as well as strengthen policing measures to address emerging threats to law and order in the national capital, Shah chaired a high-level security meeting here.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, home minister Ashish Sood, Union home secretary Govind Mohdan, IB chief Tapan Deka, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora along with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior officials were present in the meeting.
This was the first such security meeting after the formation of the BJP-led Delhi government.
Shah said that the double engine government of Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
It was also decided in the meeting to take strict action against police stations and sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly.
“It should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate inter-state gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach. Work with a top to bottom and bottom to top approach in narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network,” Shah said.
The Home Minister directed that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi.
Referring to the 2020 Delhi riot case, the meeting also decided to appoint special prosecutors for quick disposal of 2020 Delhi riots cases so that these cases can be disposed of soon.
It was also decided in the meeting to start the process of recruitment for additional posts in Delhi Police soon.
“DCP-level officers should go to police stations and organise public hearing camps and solve the problems of the public. New security committees should be formed in JJ clusters for the safety of women and children,” Shah said.
The home minister said that Delhi Police should identify the places where there are daily traffic jams and Delhi Police commissioner and chief secretary should meet and find a quick solution to this, so that the public can get relief.
“Delhi government should prepare a ‘Monsoon Action Plan’ to deal with water-logging by identifying the places where water-logging occurs," he said.
Rekha Gupta took oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20. “We will take all necessary steps to make Delhi crime free and safe for women,” said Gupta after the meeting.
Admitting that inter-state gangs and their connection with the global gangs have become a major concern for Delhi, the Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken to dismantle them.
Shah has always been emphasising on strengthening cooperation amongst different security agencies in Delhi.
Shah emphasised on the early implementation of the new criminal laws in Delhi and asked the UT administration for optimum use of technology to ensure speedy justice under the three new criminal laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, that replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act (IEA).