Take Strict Action Against Illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingya Intruders: Amit Shah Tells Delhi Police

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked the law enforcing agencies to take strict action against the entire network that helps Bangladeshi and Rohingya intruders enter the country, get their documents made and facilitate their stay here.

“The issue of illegal intruders is related to national security and it should be dealt with strictly. They should be identified and deported,” Shah said.

With an aim to strengthen coordination between the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police as well as strengthen policing measures to address emerging threats to law and order in the national capital, Shah chaired a high-level security meeting here.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, home minister Ashish Sood, Union home secretary Govind Mohdan, IB chief Tapan Deka, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora along with senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and senior officials were present in the meeting.

This was the first such security meeting after the formation of the BJP-led Delhi government.

Shah said that the double engine government of Delhi will work with double speed for a developed and safe Delhi, as per the expectations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was also decided in the meeting to take strict action against police stations and sub-divisions which consistently perform poorly.

“It should be the priority of Delhi Police to eliminate inter-state gangs in Delhi with a ruthless approach. Work with a top to bottom and bottom to top approach in narcotics cases and dismantle its entire network,” Shah said.

The Home Minister directed that permission of Delhi Police will not be required in matters related to construction in Delhi.