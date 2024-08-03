Shah Appeals To Citizens To Participate In 'Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign' To Remember Heroes Of Independence

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to people to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a medium to remember the heroes of independence.

"Our national flag, the tricolour, is a symbol of sacrifice, loyalty and peace. Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan is a medium to remember the heroes of independence. The campaign is awakening the basic unity in every Indian. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, this campaign has become a people's campaign for the last 2 years," Amit Shah posted on X.

"From August 9th to August 15th, you can also hoist the tricolour at your homes and upload your selfie on https://harghartiranga.com," he added. In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate Independence Day.

He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops from August 13 to August 15.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.