NC-Congress Alliance Wants To Bring Back Jammu And Kashmir's Autonomy, But It Won't Be Restored: Amit Shah In Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted the opposition over the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state saying the region's autonomy would never be restored.

Shah was addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp Booth Workers Conference' in Jammu ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

"NC-Congress are going to bring back the second flag(of erstwhile J&K state), they want to restore Article 370, they want to snatch the reservation of Gujjar and Bakerwals and Dalits. Article 370 abrogation gave rights to women after 70 years, bu they (NC-Congress alliance) want to snatch the rights. They want to free stone pelters and revive terrorism in Jammu region," Shah said while targeting the NC-Congress pre-poll alliance in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Do you want to let them do it?" Shah asked to loud replies in the negative from the audience.

In his address, Shah said that the BJP prioritized booth workers over leaders while urging party workers to vote in large numbers. Shah asked a party worker to cast vote along with three other families by 11:30 am on the voting day.

'Historic Elections Under 'Tricolor' Not Two Flags'

Shah said that the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were historic "as the voters will cast their vote in front of the tricolor not two flags".