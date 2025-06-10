After PM's Announcement, MHA Provides Additional Compensation For Damaged Houses In Border Areas

Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement regarding additional compensation for houses damaged in border areas, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ensured swift action by facilitating an additional provision of ₹25 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2,060 houses, according to a PIB release.

PM Modi recently announced additional compensation for houses damaged by Pakistani shelling in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir following Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of Home Affairs ensured the swift implementation of PM Modi’s special announcement of additional compensation - ₹2 lakh for each fully damaged house and ₹1 lakh for each partially damaged house.

As a special case, PM Modi announced additional compensation of ₹2 lakh for each fully damaged house and ₹1 lakh for each partially damaged house. After this, the MHA has ensured swift implementation of this decision. Similar compensation will also be provided in the border areas of Punjab.

During his visit to Poonch on May 29 and 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who lost their lives due to cross-border firing. As per the norms, compensation for the damages caused by cross-border shelling was provided immediately.

After Operation Sindoor, several incidents of cross-border shelling were reported in border districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of families suffered due to cross-border shelling in residential areas, schools, and religious structures including Gurudwaras, temples, mosques and commercial properties. The administration took proactive measures to anticipate possible events and ensure effective response. A total of 3.25 lakh persons were evacuated from the border districts, out of which about 15,000 persons were accommodated in about 397 shelter sheds/accommodation centres equipped with facilities like food, water, health care, electricity etc.

A total of 394 ambulances were deployed in all border districts to take patients to hospitals for treatment, out of which 62 ambulances were deployed in Poonch district alone. A total of 2818 civil defence volunteers were also deployed for services related to health, fire and emergency services, livestock, essential supplies etc.